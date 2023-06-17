Bollywood

Things You Should Know About Alaya F

Things You Should Know About Alaya F 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 17, 2023

Google

Alaya F's real name is Aalia Furniturewlaa, and she is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala  

Google 

The actress belongs to a family of actors, so she wanted to become an actress. 

Instagram

She learned acting from New York Film Academy.  

Instagram

The actress was also awarded Balakratna National Award for Excellence in Art in 2013.  

Google  

She was featured in Femina magazine with her mother, Pooja Bedi.  

Google  

She debuted with Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan.  

Google  

The actress was last seen in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan.  

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story