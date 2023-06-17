Things You Should Know About Alaya F 

By Aarti Tiwari
Alaya F's real name is Aalia Furniturewlaa, and she is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala
The actress belongs to a family of actors, so she wanted to become an actress.
She learned acting from New York Film Academy.
The actress was also awarded Balakratna National Award for Excellence in Art in 2013.
She was featured in Femina magazine with her mother, Pooja Bedi.
She debuted with Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan.
The actress was last seen in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan.