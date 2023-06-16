Aditi Rao Hydari And Boyfriend Siddharth's Rumoured Relationship Timeline

By Aarti Tiwari
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are adorable rumoured couples in the town.
The duo often treats their fans with their couple's goals on Instagram.
But the duo has not confirmed their relationship yet.
However, it is believed that Aditi and Siddharth met in the set of Maha Samundram in 2021. Since then started seeing each other.
The couple attended Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding together.
Her dance video with Siddharth on social media sparked the rumours.
But Aditi choose to avoid this as she is busy in her career right now.
Recently, the actress wished Siddharth on her Instagram account for his birthday.