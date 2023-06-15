Times Shamita Shetty Proved Her Statement Styles 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 15, 2023
Shamita Shetty is a constant actress in tinsel town. She breathes fashion and style.
The sharara girl wows with her look in a mustard yellow ruffle gown that looks like a flower.
She is the queen of the fashion game. Her printed floral blazer without bralette with matching pants looked attractive.
Ufff!!! She is irresistibly beautiful in this pink ruffle fishtail dress with her gorgeousness.
Shamita is soaring in a yellow backless gown with a thigh-high slit.
The diva looked captivating, wrapped in a metallic gold mini-dress.
The queen of hearts, Shamita, is making one fall for her in her colourful black beauty avatar.
The swanky swag in the printed co-ord set with thigh-high boots looked stunning.