Bollywood

Times Shamita Shetty Proved Her Statement Styles

Times Shamita Shetty Proved Her Statement Styles 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 15, 2023

Instagram

Shamita Shetty is a constant actress in tinsel town. She breathes fashion and style. 

Instagram

The sharara girl wows with her look in a mustard yellow ruffle gown that looks like a flower. 

Instagram

She is the queen of the fashion game. Her printed floral blazer without bralette with matching pants looked attractive. 

Instagram

Ufff!!! She is irresistibly beautiful in this pink ruffle fishtail dress with her gorgeousness. 

Instagram

Shamita is soaring in a yellow backless gown with a thigh-high slit.

Instagram

The diva looked captivating, wrapped in a metallic gold mini-dress. 

Instagram

The queen of hearts, Shamita, is making one fall for her in her colourful black beauty avatar. 

Instagram

The swanky swag in the printed co-ord set with thigh-high boots looked stunning. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story