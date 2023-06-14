Pooja Hedge Looks Swanky In Gowns

By Aarti Tiwari
June 14, 2023
Pooja Hedge has an impeccable fashion sense. Her curvaceous midriff in the hot red dress looks hot.
The diva looked spectacular in a sparkling black gown draped like a saree.
Ufff, that irresistible charm in the silver glitter gown is just wow.
Pooja dazzled in a fringy denim thigh-high slit gown.
Isn't she like a fairy from the dreamy white world in this white trail gown?
Her beautiful smile is glowing in a gold metallic off-shoulder bodycon gown.
Pooja Hedge is shining in the stones-embedded turtle neck bodycon dress.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star looks gorgeous in a green off-shoulder boho gown.