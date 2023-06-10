Bollywood

Times Malavika Mohanan Made You Fall For Her

By Aarti Tiwari

June 09, 2023

Malavika Mohanan is a South diva with millions of fans. 

Girls look mesmerizing in plain black. Malavika is making go viewers uff with this look. 

The Black Saree

The mesmerizing 'Aadaye' in this picture is just wow.

The Aadaye

Malavika is looking adorable while treating her sweet tooth.

When Eating

The actress looked gorgeous in the perfect pink traditional style.

The Pink Glow

Ufff Ufff!! Her beautiful smile is making us go drooling over her.

The Smile

Apart from acting, her style keeps her in the top buzz.

The Style

Malavika always impresses with her bold look.

Boldness

