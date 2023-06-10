Times Malavika Mohanan Made You Fall For Her 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 09, 2023
Malavika Mohanan is a South diva with millions of fans.
Girls look mesmerizing in plain black. Malavika is making go viewers uff with this look.
The mesmerizing 'Aadaye' in this picture is just wow.
Malavika is looking adorable while treating her sweet tooth.
The actress looked gorgeous in the perfect pink traditional style.
Ufff Ufff!! Her beautiful smile is making us go drooling over her.
Apart from acting, her style keeps her in the top buzz.
Malavika always impresses with her bold look.