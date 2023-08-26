Bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari's Wardrobe Collection Is All About 'Chicness' And 'Glamour'

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 26, 2023

With her sunshine glow in the feathery yellow strapless flower sweeping ruffle gown by Michael Cinco Dubai. 

Sunshine In Yellow

The diva embraced her fashion file in this strapless blue satin up-and-down dress by Oscar de la Renta. 

Dreamy In Blue

Her blue-ming avatar in this comfy flying shoulders crop top and matching pants bh Reik Studio. 

Blue-ming In Comfort

Getting us all swoon with her hotness in this hot red strapless dress with vibrant accessories.

The Red Show

The diva looks gorgeous in a white and red floral strapless gown by Gauri and Nainika with her bold makeup. 

Floral Love

Aditi Rao Hydari, with her fashion file in this pink and red dress by Mark Bumgarner, exudes irresistible charm.

The Pin Passion

Stealing attention with her black bridal couture by Bridal Aisa plunging gown with bow detailing.

The Black Game

