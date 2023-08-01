Bollywood

Kriti Sanon Plays With Pop Eye Color

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 01, 2023

Kriti Sanon is mesmerizing her fans with her pink oceanic deep eyes.

Pop Pink

The diva flaunts a bold and bindaas avatar in a mini dress. However, her maroon pop eyes look cool.

Wine

Her glam never goes down with the glittery smokey eyes. 

Kriti spreads her blue magic in a maxi dress and purple-liscious eyes.

The actress exudes a smokey green glow in lehenga. 

Kriti looks killer in cat eyes with winged eyeliner. 

The diva embraces her indo-western vibes in bold black smokey eye makeup. 

