Kriti Sanon Plays With Pop Eye Color 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 01, 2023
Kriti Sanon is mesmerizing her fans with her pink oceanic deep eyes.
The diva flaunts a bold and bindaas avatar in a mini dress. However, her maroon pop eyes look cool.
Her glam never goes down with the glittery smokey eyes.
Kriti spreads her blue magic in a maxi dress and purple-liscious eyes.
The actress exudes a smokey green glow in lehenga.
Kriti looks killer in cat eyes with winged eyeliner.
The diva embraces her indo-western vibes in bold black smokey eye makeup.