Kiara Advani Goes Pink In Barbie Fever 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 28, 2023
Kiara Advani recently walked in a beautiful embellished pink shimmery lehenga at the fashion week.
Satyaprem Ki Katha flaunts Desi vibes in a pink chiffon saree.
The diva sparkling in a pink glittery backless jumpsuit with boots.
Uff Uff, taking the Barbie fever high, Kiara looked captivating in a ruched bodycon dress.
The beauty turned sexy in thigh high-slit satin pink gown.
Kiara turned cutie pie in a pink ruffle crop top and bodycon skirt.
The actress looks stunning in a stone and pearl-embedded pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta.