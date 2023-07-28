Bollywood

Kiara Advani Goes Pink In Barbie Fever

By Aarti Tiwari

July 28, 2023

Kiara Advani recently walked in a beautiful embellished pink shimmery lehenga at the fashion week. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha flaunts Desi vibes in a pink chiffon saree.

The diva sparkling in a pink glittery backless jumpsuit with boots. 

Uff Uff, taking the Barbie fever high, Kiara looked captivating in a ruched bodycon dress.

The beauty turned sexy in thigh high-slit satin pink gown. 

Kiara turned cutie pie in a pink ruffle crop top and bodycon skirt. 

The actress looks stunning in a stone and pearl-embedded pink lehenga by Arpita Mehta. 

