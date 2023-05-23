Bollywood

Aesthetic Saree Style Ft. Shraddha Kapoor To Shruti Haasan 

By Aarti Tiwari

May 23, 2023

Instagram

The heartthrob in the town donned a beautiful blue silk saree with minimal makeup and accessories. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Instagram

Jug Jugg Jiyoo star looked captivating in a plain black saree. Her minimalistic Indian makeup rounded her appearance.  

Kiara Advani

Instagram

The diva exuded her charm in a sky blue embroidered saree with her dew makeup. 

Katrina Kaif

Instagram

Bahubali Actress wore a royal gold saree with a designer blouse and beautiful motif accessories.  

Tamannaah Bhatia

Instagram

The Bebo flaunted her modernism in this link shimmery saree with minimal makeup. 

Kareena Kapoor

Instagram

The beauty ruled over millions of hearts in her plain desi yellow saree look. 

Sara Ali Khan

Instagram

The stunning diva looked mesmerising in a black floral print saree and her Desi appearance.  

Shruti Haasan

