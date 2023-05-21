Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Bombshell In Pop Shades

By Aarti Tiwari

May 20, 2023

The heartthrob Janhvi Kapoor is constantly attractive in the fashion world. Here's her pop fashion in different shades.  

The diva walked at the event in a green cutout trail gown with her bold style. 

Green Glamour

The diva looked stunning in a satin yellow blouse paired with a ruffle mini trail skirt. Her suitable makeup compliments her appearance. 

Wow, Yellow

Dhadak actress turned mermaids in neon sequins embedded blouse with trail gown.  

The Neon

Making jaws drop, Janhvi looks tempting in the pop blue shade thigh-high slit gown. 

Bomb In Blue

Winning hearts with every look, the actress looked captivating in a tangerine halter neckline backless dress.  

Tangerine

Janhvi served a stunning look in a sky blue cutout bodycon dress.  

Brightening Blue

The actress is soaring hot in the purple shimmery backless gown. 

Pop Shimmer

