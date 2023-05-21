Janhvi Kapoor Is A Bombshell In Pop Shades 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 20, 2023
The heartthrob Janhvi Kapoor is constantly attractive in the fashion world. Here's her pop fashion in different shades.
The diva walked at the event in a green cutout trail gown with her bold style.
The diva looked stunning in a satin yellow blouse paired with a ruffle mini trail skirt. Her suitable makeup compliments her appearance.
Dhadak actress turned mermaids in neon sequins embedded blouse with trail gown.
Making jaws drop, Janhvi looks tempting in the pop blue shade thigh-high slit gown.
Winning hearts with every look, the actress looked captivating in a tangerine halter neckline backless dress.
Janhvi served a stunning look in a sky blue cutout bodycon dress.
The actress is soaring hot in the purple shimmery backless gown.