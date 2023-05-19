Moody Summer Vibes Ft. Katrina Kaif 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 18, 2023
Takes moody style summer outfit inspiration from Katrina Kaif in pictures.
Make this summer more fun and exciting with denim shorts and a jacket like Katrina's.
Phone Bhoot actress chose a comfy loose, stripped shirt to spend the summer in her style.
In this printed satin shirt and pants, kill the boredom with new colours and styles, like Katrina Kaif.
In a white bodycon dress, be picture ready on the sunny and moody beach.
Summers are all about experiment and style. So look for the hotness in the floral mini dress as Katrina Kaif.
A T-shirt and skirt are perfect for playing and posing in the park.
Yellow is a must shade in summer to make it look cool and classy.