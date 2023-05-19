Bollywood

Moody Summer Vibes Ft. Katrina Kaif

By Aarti Tiwari

May 18, 2023

Takes moody style summer outfit inspiration from Katrina Kaif in pictures. 

Make this summer more fun and exciting with denim shorts and a jacket like Katrina's. 

Denim Style

Phone Bhoot actress chose a comfy loose, stripped shirt to spend the summer in her style. 

The Loose Comfy Shirt

In this printed satin shirt and pants, kill the boredom with new colours and styles, like Katrina Kaif. 

The Pop Vibe

In a white bodycon dress, be picture ready on the sunny and moody beach. 

The Beach Vibes

Summers are all about experiment and style. So look for the hotness in the floral mini dress as Katrina Kaif. 

The Floral Love

A T-shirt and skirt are perfect for playing and posing in the park. 

The Park Day

Yellow is a must shade in summer to make it look cool and classy. 

The Yellow Love

