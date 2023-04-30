Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's Gorgeous Shimmery Outfits

By Srushti Gharat

April 30, 2023

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty flaunts her curved figure in a shimmery silver saree with a front slit.

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shines like a star in a stunning red sequined one-shoulder mini dress with a floor-sweeping drape. 

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty gives us party-ready outfit ideas in a shimmery silver dress with shiny sequin embellishment throughout the dress. 

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shows her fashion goals in a blue-silver shimmery jumpsuit with a black waist-belt.

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looks sassy in a beige-coloured strapless body-hugging floor-length dress with dramatic shimmery sleeves. 

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty gives us the perfect traditional mermaid in a shimmery blue sheer sequined blouse with dhoti pant. 

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty sizzles in a sequined one-shoulder outfit with a cut-out waist and a mini slit dress. 

Instagram: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty gives a primary saree goal in a sequined saree in a lime-pink sequined saree with a strappy blouse.

