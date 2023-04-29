Katrina Kaif Looks Fabulous In Sarees

By Srushti Gharat
April 29, 2023
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks elegant in a pastel green saree with a silver border and a sleeveless matching blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks patakha in a sheer black saree and golden zari work with a strappy blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in a red printed saree with a silver border and a matching blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif shows her toned figure in a green shimmery sheer saree with embroidered work blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif oozes in an off-white satin saree couture with floral, rustic embellishment with a matching blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in a baby pink saree with a silver and golden border with a matching blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif shows her bombshell figure in a pastel blue saree with a white floral printed blouse.
:Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a sheer orange saree with golden sequined work with a plunging neckline blouse.