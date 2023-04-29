Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Looks Fabulous In Sarees

By Srushti Gharat

April 29, 2023

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks elegant in a pastel green saree with a silver border and a sleeveless matching blouse.

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks patakha in a sheer black saree and golden zari work with a strappy blouse. 

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in a red printed saree with a silver border and a matching blouse.

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shows her toned figure in a green shimmery sheer saree with embroidered work blouse.

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif oozes in an off-white satin saree couture with floral, rustic embellishment with a matching blouse. 

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in a baby pink saree with a silver and golden border with a matching blouse. 

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shows her bombshell figure in a pastel blue saree with a white floral printed blouse. 

:Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a sheer orange saree with golden sequined work with a plunging neckline blouse. 

