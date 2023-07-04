Television

Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's Mushy Pictures

Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's Mushy Pictures 

By Aarti Tiwari

July 04, 2023

Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most loved couples on Television. 

Instagram

The duo worked on the same show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and fell in love while shooting. 

Instagram

Later, they married, and since then, they have amazed their fans with their mushy pictures. 

Instagram

The couple is celebrating two years of togetherness. And this picture shows their bond. 

Instagram

Some relaxing time in the morning, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt couldn't resist taking pictures. 

Instagram

The beautiful couple Aishwarya and Neil exuded irresistibly charm in bold red avatars. 

Instagram

Here's how the duo slays their look in Western ensembles. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story