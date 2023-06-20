Disha Parmar Looks Spectacular In Ethnic Salwar Suit 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 20, 2023
Disha Parmar is one of the beauty queens in the town. She looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in ethnic drape, especially a salwar suit.
One can't get over Disha's classy vibes in the baby pink Sharara suit.
Simple yet beautiful enough to attract attention in floral printed chikankari embroidered kurta and pyjama.
Nobody can nail the aesthetic look in this yellow anarkali dress like Disha Parmar.
Aadaye, in her black anarkali, makes us drool over Disha's look.
Disha Parmar elevates her looks in yellow stones embedded sharara suit.
She is a perfect Indian wife vibe in this red salwar suit with silk dupatta.
Disha Parmar is nailing her beige contour style like a queen.