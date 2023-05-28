Television

Curvaceous Curves Ft. Nia Sharma

Curvaceous Curves Ft. Nia Sharma

By Aarti Tiwari

May 27, 2023

Instagram

Those black netted tops of Nia Sharma and her pants beautifully defined her toned figure. 

Instagram

The actress is an all-time slayer; she flaunted her perfect curves in a white crop top and ripped matching denim. 

Instagram

Ufff! Undoubtedly you cannot skip this perfect strapless top defining the curves in different avatars. 

Instagram

Nia makes us praise her unstoppably as this look grabbed attention. 

Instagram

Can't get enough words to describe the power this picture has. 

Instagram

The casual pink tube top with denim looked perfect, flaunting Nia's midriff. 

Instagram

Badass girl Nia looked captivating in her messy hairstyle and crop top and pant style. 

Instagram

Everyone wishes for such curvaceous curves to mirror the selfie that Nia Sharma has. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story