Bollywood

Akansha Puri exudes Barbie glam in pink

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 20, 2023

Akansha Puri, in the latest Instagram pictures, wore a beautiful pink gown exuding Barbie glam. 

She embraced her Barbie look in the gown by Fashion Atelier by Dar Sara.

A pair of gold earrings accessorized her glamorous look. 

Her bold eyes blushed cheeks, and bold lips by Lena Sailian elevate her enchanting look. Her curly open hair makes her look stunning, which was styled by Lux Ladies Dubai Salon. 

Her innocence in the picture is making hearts flutter. 

Akansha Puri knows to ace her every look with grace and elegance, just like in this pink glam.

Her striking pose is soaring the sensuality bar. 

