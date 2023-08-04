Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Amusing Vacation Dairies With Family

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 04, 2023

Uff Uff! Priyanka Chopra in a bikini with Nick Jonas on the beach is amazing. 

Awe is what comes out after watching this adorable father-daughter duo. 

Our favorite, Nick Jonas, is all hot without a shirt in the sunny weather. 

This is the most precious family moment. Isn't it?

The singer always wins hearts with his basic yet captivating look. 

A mandatory birthday picture with wifey Priyanka Chopra. The duo looked adorable. 

A selfie photo featuring beautiful smiles. 

Priyanka Chopra is her most vulnerable and casual avatar. 

