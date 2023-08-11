Bollywood

Alia Bhatt Is The New Barbie In Town In Pink Hue

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 11, 2023

Undoubtedly, Alia Bhatt is the cutest diva in the town. She looks gorgeous in the 'Gulabi Rang.' 

When someone talks about Barbie, Alia Bhatt is the only name that comes up quickly with those expressions in the pink satin co-rds. 

It's a saree! Not sorry. Alia loves the pink hue; no one can embrace it like her. 

Rani looks stunning in the dual color glam in a saree like an Indian Barbie. 

Cuteness overloaded in a cute pink cardigan like a princess of the palace. 

Alia Bhatt is the hottest Barbie ever in floral ruched bodycon. 

