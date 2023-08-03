Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's 'RARKPK' Enters 70 Crore Club; Check Out Each Day Collection 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 03, 2023
Karan Johar made a comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
With high expectations, the film made business of 11.1 crores on the first day on 28th July.
The movie received an amazing response, and it made business of 16.05 crores on the second day, Saturday.
On the third day, the film earned massive 18.75 crores on Sunday.
On Monday, the fourth day, Alia and Ranveer's film grossed 7.02 crores.
On the fifth day also, the film earned 7.03 crores.
On Wednesday, the sixth day, the film earned 6.9 crores. The film has almost reached 70 crores with total of 67.12 crores. (Source: Sacnilk.com)