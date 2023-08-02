Television

Tejasswi Prakash To Urvashi Rautela: Divas High On Barbiecore Fever

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 02, 2023

Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts a picturesque body in a soft pink ruched bodycon dress.

Instagram

Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara Advani walked the ramp embellished in pink like a mermaid taking the pink fever in a traditional look. 

Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh flaunts Cinderella vibes in a beautiful satin pink gown.

Instagram

The beautiful Pooja Hedge turns Barbie in a baby pink, off-shoulder trail gown. 

Instagram

Ananya Panday looks piping hot in a pink pantsuit in her Barbiecore look.

Instagram

Urfi Javed takes the Barbie fever to the next level with a plunging neckline heart-shaped dress and matching hairstyle. 

Instagram

Urvashi Rautela turns muse in a strapless ruffle gown like a princess in movies. 

