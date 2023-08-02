Television

Gurugram To Bigg Boss: Rise Of Elvish Yadav

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 02, 2023

Elvish Yadav was a topper in school days and scored 94 percent in 12th. 

He was born on 14th September 1997 in Gurugram, Haryana. 

After completing his education at Hansraj College in 2016, he started his YouTube channel. 

The YouTuber did not become a sensation overnight. In the beginning, he used to share comedy sketches and prank videos. 

However, his collaboration with Abhishek Malhan and Fukra Insan led to Unusual Videos, which brought him into the limelight. 

He also shares vlogs, music videos, and other related content on his channel. However, collaboration with Carryminati and Ashish Chanchlani further added to his popularity.

His popularity skyrockets after entering the Bigg Boss OTT house in 2023. 

