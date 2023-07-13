Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Actresses Who Proved 'Height' Doesn't Matter

By Aarti Tiwari
Bollywood has many short-height actresses who proved that height doesn't matter with their acting.
The mom-to-be has proved her talent in films like Barfi, Rustom, and Main Tera Hero. Reportedly she is 5 feet 1 inches.
One of the most talented divas with her acting prowess in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Student Of The Year. Her height is 5 feet 2 inches.
She has won hearts with her performance in Ishqzaade, Golmaal, etc. And her height is 5 feet 2 inches.
The veteran actress is known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hichki, Mardaani, etc. She is 5 feet 3 inches.
She has hits like The Dirty Picture, Ishqiya, Kahaani, and many more. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches.
She rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and worked in films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, etc. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches.