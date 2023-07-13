Bollywood

Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Actresses Who Proved 'Height' Doesn't Matter

Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Actresses Who Proved 'Height' Doesn't Matter

By Aarti Tiwari

July 13, 2023

Google

Bollywood has many short-height actresses who proved that height doesn't matter with their acting. 

Google 

The mom-to-be has proved her talent in films like Barfi, Rustom, and Main Tera Hero. Reportedly she is 5 feet 1 inches. 

Ileana D'Cruz

Google 

One of the most talented divas with her acting prowess in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Student Of The Year. Her height is 5 feet 2 inches.

Alia Bhatt

Google 

She has won hearts with her performance in Ishqzaade, Golmaal, etc. And her height is 5 feet 2 inches.

Parineeti Chopra

Google 

The veteran actress is known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hichki, Mardaani, etc. She is 5 feet 3 inches.

Rani Mukherji

Google 

She has hits like The Dirty Picture, Ishqiya, Kahaani, and many more. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches. 

Vidya Balan

Google 

She rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and worked in films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, etc. Her height is 5 feet 4 inches. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story