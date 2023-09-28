All-Time Favorite Couples Of Bigg Boss 

Television
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 28, 2023
This duo got close in Bigg Boss 15 and soon fell in love with each other. They often treat fans on their social media handle with their chemistry.
Rubina and Abhinav were a couple before Bigg Boss 14, but entering the house, they got close, and their bond became unbreakable. Soon, the couple are going to be parents.
This best friend became a lover when they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. And ever since then, they have painted the city with their love.
Pavitra and Eijaz were enemies before in the Bigg Boss 14 house and found love in each other as they lived together. Since then, they have been inseparable.
The actress was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, but the undying love of Asim made her fall for him, and the duo have been together since then.
The duo met in Bigg Boss 9 and fell for each other. Prince proposed to her in the show, and Yuvika said yes. The duo now treats us with their togetherness.
This new couple met in Bigg Boss 11, and since then, they have been together, but recently they called off their relationship.