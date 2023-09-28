Television

All-Time Favorite Couples Of Bigg Boss 

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 28, 2023

Instagram

This duo got close in Bigg Boss 15 and soon fell in love with each other. They often treat fans on their social media handle with their chemistry. 

Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra

Instagram

Rubina and Abhinav were a couple before Bigg Boss 14, but entering the house, they got close, and their bond became unbreakable. Soon, the couple are going to be parents. 

Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla

Instagram

This best friend became a lover when they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. And ever since then, they have painted the city with their love. 

Jasmin Bhasin- Aly Goni

Instagram

Pavitra and Eijaz were enemies before in the Bigg Boss 14 house and found love in each other as they lived together. Since then, they have been inseparable. 

Pavitra Punia- Eijaz Khan 

Instagram

The actress was engaged to someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, but the undying love of Asim made her fall for him, and the duo have been together since then. 

Himanshi Khurana- Asim Riaz 

Instagram

The duo met in Bigg Boss 9 and fell for each other. Prince proposed to her in the show, and Yuvika said yes. The duo now treats us with their togetherness.

Yuvika Chaudhary- Prince Narula 

Instagram

This new couple met in Bigg Boss 11, and since then, they have been together, but recently they called off their relationship. 

Bandagi Kalra- Puneesh Sharma 

