Bangs To Braids: Shivangi Joshi Aces Her Fashion File With Unique Hairstyles

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 14, 2023

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi has exquisite taste in fashion. Adding a funky look to her pop style, she styles her hair in half rubber band tied front ponytails. 

 Rubber Band Hairstyle

Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame makes a statement appearance in a pink dress with bangs in front and a bun hairstyle.

Bangs Bun

Instagram

Be the sass queen in simplicity like Shivangi Joshi with the hot red dress and sleek low ponytail. 

The Sleek Ponytail

Instagram

The actress has long hair; she curled them to make a jaw-dropping appearance in the black dress playing with her hair. 

The Messy Curls

Instagram

It is a perfect everyday hairstyle to slay the casual style. 

Half Secured Hairstyle

Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks cheerful in the pink floral dress styled with the puffy high bun. 

Puffy High Bun

Instagram

Adding that extra dose of charisma to her traditional avatar, Shivangi styles her hair with loose braids and flying flicks. 

Loose Braids

