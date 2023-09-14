Bangs To Braids: Shivangi Joshi Aces Her Fashion File With Unique Hairstyles 

By Aarti Tiwari
Shivangi Joshi has exquisite taste in fashion. Adding a funky look to her pop style, she styles her hair in half rubber band tied front ponytails.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame makes a statement appearance in a pink dress with bangs in front and a bun hairstyle.
Be the sass queen in simplicity like Shivangi Joshi with the hot red dress and sleek low ponytail.
The actress has long hair; she curled them to make a jaw-dropping appearance in the black dress playing with her hair.
It is a perfect everyday hairstyle to slay the casual style.
Shivangi Joshi looks cheerful in the pink floral dress styled with the puffy high bun.
Adding that extra dose of charisma to her traditional avatar, Shivangi styles her hair with loose braids and flying flicks.