Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapoor To Nora Fatehi-Aryan Khan: Most Buzzed Rumoured Couples In B-town

By Aarti Tiwari

July 22, 2023

The duo kept buzzing in headlines, rumoured to be dating, until their pictures together from the Spain vacation went viral. 

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapoor

The duo has been snapped together, often resulting in relationship rumours. Also, recently they were snapped together after spending a vacation in Goa. 

Navya Nanda Naveli And Sidhant Chaturvedi

The actress is grabbing attention with her relationship rumours with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma. She also shared a cosy picture with him on her Instagram.

Tripti Dimri And Karnesh Sharma

After breaking up with Tiger Shroff, the actress was often snapped with Aleksandra. In contrast, Aleksandra has clarified that the duo are just close friends. 

Disha Patani And Aleksandra Alex

The duo met on the sets of their film Archies. And everything started there. They have often been snapped together but have no intention of making their relationship public. 

Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda

The dating rumours sparked between the two after their picture with a fan was shared on social media. 

Aryan Khan And Nora Fatehi

