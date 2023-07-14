Kartik Aaryan's Success Story With 100 Crore Worldwide Grossers

By Aarti Tiwari
July 14, 2023
Kartik Aaryan stepped into the film business without any connection. With his hard work and dedication, he became a fan-favorite hero.
His self-made journey has been marked by remarkable growth on screen.
He worked in different genres and roles and served the best he could. And so his films have been able to deliver commercial success.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned 108.95 crore at the box office worldwide.
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh grossed 120 crores
The romance drama Luka Chuppi made a business of 128.86 crores.
Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a blockbuster with 266.88 crore gross collection.
Recent released Satya Prem Ki Katha has earned 100.06 crore globally.