Intriguing Facts About Rakul Preet Singh

By Aarti Tiwari
June 04, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh is a renowned artist in the town. Undoubtedly you would be curious about some unknown facts about her.
The actress smashed a guy trying to take a picture of her and her friend.
Rakul won four titles in Miss India Femina of 2011- Miss Fresh Face, Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Talented, and Miss Beautiful Eyes.
The diva is not just an actress but also a national-level golf player.
Telangana Government picked her as the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program.
She also has a blue belt in Karate.
Rakul Preet Singh runs a fitness chain F45 with her brother Aman in Hyderabad.
She is an avid dog lover and has a pet named Blossom.