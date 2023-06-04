Bollywood

Intriguing Facts About Rakul Preet Singh

By Aarti Tiwari

June 04, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh is a renowned artist in the town. Undoubtedly you would be curious about some unknown facts about her. 

The actress smashed a guy trying to take a picture of her and her friend. 

Rakul won four titles in Miss India Femina of 2011- Miss Fresh Face, Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Talented, and Miss Beautiful Eyes. 

The diva is not just an actress but also a national-level golf player. 

Telangana Government picked her as the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program. 

She also has a blue belt in Karate. 

Rakul Preet Singh runs a fitness chain F45 with her brother Aman in Hyderabad. 

She is an avid dog lover and has a pet named Blossom. 

