Hansika Motwani's Opulent Cars Collection Is A Must See 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 01, 2023
Like Hansika Motwani's royal vibes, she has many expensive cars.
First on the list is Rolls Royce Phantom. This is a gift from her mother on Diwali.
Another in the list is the Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI, owned by many stars. It is a mini package.
This Jaguar XE beauty is one of the collections of the diva.
The next is the Mercedes Benz GLE 250d; the actress owns many Mercedes cars, it seems it's her favorite.
Another market ruler, Hansika, also owns a Mercedes Benz S class.
A luxurious BMW 5-Series car can't be off the list.
Last but not least is the Mercedes Benz E Class.