Hansika Motwani's Opulent Cars Collection Is A Must See 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 01, 2023

Like Hansika Motwani's royal vibes, she has many expensive cars. 

First on the list is Rolls Royce Phantom. This is a gift from her mother on Diwali. 

Another in the list is the Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI, owned by many stars. It is a mini package. 

This Jaguar XE beauty is one of the collections of the diva. 

The next is the Mercedes Benz GLE 250d; the actress owns many Mercedes cars, it seems it's her favorite. 

Another market ruler, Hansika, also owns a Mercedes Benz S class. 

A luxurious BMW 5-Series car can't be off the list. 

Last but not least is the Mercedes Benz E Class. 

