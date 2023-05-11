Ananya Panday And Her Stylish Strapless Outfits 

By Srushti Gharat
Ananya Panday is the curvaceous babe in a black and red strapless top with a side thigh-high slit bottom.
Ananya Panday appeared in a stunning two-piece outfit, a blue metallic strapless top, and a matching leaf-structured skirt.
Ananya Panday looks like a swan in a white strapless mini-dress with furry features.
Ananya Panday shows her toned arms in a neon strapless mini-dress paired her outfit with black heels.
Ananya Panday looks like a rose in a fringed, bloody red mini-dress.
Ananya Panday steals the show in a peachy pink strapless bodycon mini outfit with a train.
Ananya Panday looks dashing in a white strapless corset crop top with light blue high-waist jeans.
Ananya Panday looks incredible in a baby pink satin strapless gown with a flowy floor-length attached skirt.