Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's Lesser Known Facts

By Srushti Gharat
May 9, 2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha was born in Dawoodu Bohra Family of Mumbai on 17th May 1985.
Nushrratt Bharuccha graduated with a Fine Arts degree from Jai Hind College in Mumbai.
Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut in a television series called "Kittie Party".
Nushrratt Bharuccha got her first Hindi film Jai Santoshi Maa.
Nushrratt Bharuccha made spelling changes in her name for numerological reasons.
Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared in four music videos.
Nushrratt Bharuccha made her theatrical appearance when she was 4.
Nushrratt Bharuccha is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor.