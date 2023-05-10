Bollywood

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's Lesser Known Facts

By Srushti Gharat

May 9, 2023

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha was born in Dawoodu Bohra Family of Mumbai on 17th May 1985.  

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha graduated with a Fine Arts degree from Jai Hind College in Mumbai.

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut in a television series called "Kittie Party".

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha got her first Hindi film Jai Santoshi Maa. 

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha made spelling changes in her name for numerological reasons. 

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared in four music videos. 

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her theatrical appearance when she was 4. 

Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor. 

