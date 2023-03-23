Digital

Anushka Sen Mixes These Four Oils For Best Hair Results

By Aarti Tiwari

March 23, 2023

Anushka Sen is a popular star with a top-notch fashion sense.

She has lush, strong, and gorgeous hair, which often makes fans wonder about the secret.

The diva uses several products and old-school recipes to maintain her hair health.

However, her favorite is mixing these four oils.

This trick of mixing four oils- olive, castor, almond, and coconut works best for her hair.

Later, she takes a towel, dips it in hot water, and wraps her hair for around 10 minutes.

After that, she massages her scalp to properly absorb oil.

As a result, her hair shines bright every day.

