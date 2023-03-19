Digital

Urfi Javed Takes Dig At Sonali Kulkarni, Calls Her Insensitive

Urfi Javed Takes Dig At Sonali Kulkarni, Calls Her Insensitive

By Aarti Tiwari

March 19, 2023

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is known to voice opinions against issues related to women.

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Yet again, she is taking the side of modern Indian girls in the latest debate on the internet.

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Urfi digs at Sonali Kulkarni's latest statement about girls.

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Sonali Kulkarni called modern Indian girls lazy, which angered Urfi Javed.

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Sonali said, "Indian girls want rich husband with house and stay away from parents, but don't want to work themselves."

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Pointing out that Urfi Javed said, "How insensitive , whatever you said !"

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Also, "You're calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ?"

Instagram: Urfi Javed

"What's wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ?"

Instagram: Urfi Javed

"Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machines and yes the main…" Urfi Javed tweeted.

Instagram: Urfi Javed

Urfi also said don't be afraid to ask or demand.

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story