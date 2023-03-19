Urfi Javed Takes Dig At Sonali Kulkarni, Calls Her Insensitive

By Aarti Tiwari
March 19, 2023
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed is known to voice opinions against issues related to women.
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Yet again, she is taking the side of modern Indian girls in the latest debate on the internet.
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Urfi digs at Sonali Kulkarni's latest statement about girls.
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Sonali Kulkarni called modern Indian girls lazy, which angered Urfi Javed.
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Sonali said, "Indian girls want rich husband with house and stay away from parents, but don't want to work themselves."
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Pointing out that Urfi Javed said, "How insensitive , whatever you said !"
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Also, "You're calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ?"
Instagram: Urfi Javed
"What's wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ?"
Instagram: Urfi Javed
"Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machines and yes the main…" Urfi Javed tweeted.
Instagram: Urfi Javed
Urfi also said don't be afraid to ask or demand.