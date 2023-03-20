Hina Khan’s everlasting grace in black adorns 

By Aarti Tiwari
March 21, 2023
Here’s when Hina Khan wowed in a sheer deep v neck sleeveless black gown. The actress completed the look with sleek hairbun, diamond jewellery set, and dewy soft makeup look.
The Queen
When Hina Khan got us with goals with her abstract fashion sense, wearing a sheer abstract plunging neckline top jacket with matching high-waist black trouser pants. She completed the look with sleek mid-parted hairbun and dewy makeup.
Prompting Abstract
Here’s when Hina wowed us in a sheer high-thigh slit black mini bodycon dress. Decked it up with sleek straight hair and dewy makeup. She completed the look with a pair of strappy heels.
Bold n Beauty
Here’s when Hina Khan got us astounded in a beautiful warm high-neck sweater dress. She teamed it with black leggings. The actress completed the look with sleek hair and black shades.
Warm n Stunning
When Hina Khan decked up in a stylish cutout black and silver glittery body skimming gown. She teamed it with her sleek hairbun and dewy soft makeup look. She rounded it off with stunning diamond accessories.
Glittery n glowy
The time Hina Khan decked up in a stylish ruffled off-shoulder black long trailed gown. She teamed it with curled messy hairbun and chic pearled accessories.
Ruffle Craze
When Hina Khan embraced the Cannes in a sheer deep plunging neck lacy black bodycon mini dress with a flying tail to the back. She teamed it with short hair and bold makeup.
Cannes n Lace
Here’s when Hina Khan decked up in a stylish boxy blazer suit for interviews at Cannes. She teamed it with sleek hairbun and stylish strappy sandals.
Boss Lady
When Hina Khan looked absolutely stunner in a silver blazer suit that she teamed with ruffled long skirt, beautiful black heels and a hairbun.
Ruffles again