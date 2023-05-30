Bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Alia Bhatt: Sabyasachi Brides

Anushka Sharma-Alia Bhatt: Sabyasachi Brides 

By Aarti Tiwari

May 30, 2023

Google 

The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel lehenga for her wedding Sabyasachi. 

Anushka Sharma

Google 

The beauty of B-town looked stunning in red Rajasthani-style lehenga food on her wedding day. 

Katrina Kaif

Google 

PC appeared charismatic in her bold red lehenga for the Indian wedding. 

Priyanka Chopra

Google 

The gorgeous beauty made it different from others, and opted for a beautiful red saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding. 

Patralekhaa

Instagram

Raaz actress exuded a perfect Bengali bride vibe in a red embellished lehenga. 

Bipasha Basu

Instagram

The style icon buzzed over the internet with her beautiful red and maroon mixed heavy lehenga for her wedding by Sabyasachi. 

Deepika Padukone

Google 

The diva looked spectacular, decked in a red lehenga and accessories by Sabyasachi. 

Mouni Roy

Google

Darlings star looked different from the others in a basic creamy saree with no makeup look by Sabyasachi 

Alia Bhatt

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story