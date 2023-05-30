Anushka Sharma-Alia Bhatt: Sabyasachi Brides 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 30, 2023
The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel lehenga for her wedding Sabyasachi.
The beauty of B-town looked stunning in red Rajasthani-style lehenga food on her wedding day.
PC appeared charismatic in her bold red lehenga for the Indian wedding.
The gorgeous beauty made it different from others, and opted for a beautiful red saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding.
Raaz actress exuded a perfect Bengali bride vibe in a red embellished lehenga.
The style icon buzzed over the internet with her beautiful red and maroon mixed heavy lehenga for her wedding by Sabyasachi.
The diva looked spectacular, decked in a red lehenga and accessories by Sabyasachi.
Darlings star looked different from the others in a basic creamy saree with no makeup look by Sabyasachi