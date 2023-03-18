Music

Arijit Singh's First Marriage Ended On Bitter Note, Found Love Again In Childhood Friend

By Aarti Tiwari

March 18, 2023

The voice of love Arijit Singh is a singing sensation in India.

Arijit Singh's emotion in his voice hints at the underlying pain he has suffered.

Arijit rose to fame from the reality show Gurukul. Along with that, he met his first wife Ruprekha Banerjee.

Arijit and Ruprekha got married but his first marriage didn't last long and parted ways on a bitter note within a year.

Arijit Singh later dated his childhood friend Koel Roy and once again found love.

They both tied the knot on 4 January 2014 in the Tarapeeth temple in West Bengal.

Arijit Singh likes to keep his personal life private.

Also, he is a media-shy and very decent person in real life.

