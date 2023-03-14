Beautiful Love Story Of Esha Gupta And Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

By Aarti Tiwari
March 13, 2023
Instagram: Esha Gupta
Few know, but Esha Gupta is currently dating Manuel Campos Guallar.
Instagram: Esha Gupta
He is based in Spain, and the duo is in a long-distance relationship.
Instagram: Esha Gupta
She made her relationship official with Manuel Campos Guallar in April 2020.
Instagram: Esha Gupta
They both had an amazing time with each other during the pandemic.
Instagram: Esha Gupta
Though they live long distance, they take time off to meet occasionally.
Instagram: Esha Gupta
Esha often shares pictures with her boyfriend and treats fans.
Instagram: Esha Gupta
On Manuel's birthday, she said, "Happy birthday, you beautiful soul. I love you to infinity and beyond."
Instagram: Esha Gupta
They also celebrated New Year together. And all we feel is they look adorable together.