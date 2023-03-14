Bollywood

Beautiful Love Story Of Esha Gupta And Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

By Aarti Tiwari

March 13, 2023

Instagram: Esha Gupta

Few know, but Esha Gupta is currently dating Manuel Campos Guallar.

Instagram: Esha Gupta

He is based in Spain, and the duo is in a long-distance relationship.

Instagram: Esha Gupta

She made her relationship official with Manuel Campos Guallar in April 2020.

Instagram: Esha Gupta

They both had an amazing time with each other during the pandemic.

Instagram: Esha Gupta

Though they live long distance, they take time off to meet occasionally.

Instagram: Esha Gupta

Esha often shares pictures with her boyfriend and treats fans.

Instagram: Esha Gupta

On Manuel's birthday, she said, "Happy birthday, you beautiful soul. I love you to infinity and beyond."

Instagram: Esha Gupta

They also celebrated New Year together. And all we feel is they look adorable together.

