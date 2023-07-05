Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor To Alia Bhatt-Pooja Bhat: Half-Siblings Who Are Very Close 

By Aarti Tiwari

July 05, 2023

Bollywood industry has several actors who are half-siblings but shares a sweet and lovable bond with each other. 

This duo of siblings shares a great bond, and we have often seen them posing together at events.

Arjun Kapoor- Janhvi Kapoor

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi revealed that her first rakhi with Arjun was a special moment. 

The cutest Sara has often seen playing with little Taimur, and the pictures go viral in no time.

Sara Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan

Aamir Khan's kids Azad and Ira are half-siblings, but the duo often spends time together and looks adorable. 

Azad Khan-Ira Khan

Shahid was born from Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, while Ishaan was born from Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem. This makes them half-siblings, and the duo share a great rapport. 

Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar

The famous actress shared a great bond with her half-sister Pooja, and they often spent time together. 

Alia Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt

