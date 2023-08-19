Bollywood

Asha Bhosle Reacts To Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Remix Song 'What Jhumka'

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 19, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's song 'What Jhumka' received major attention. 

'What Jhumka' is a remake of the famous song Jhoomka Gira Re by Asha Bhosle from the movie Mera Saaya. 

Though the song has used only the hook line, the charm of the old song worked well in the remix. 

Reacting to this, the legendary singer expressed that generation changes and will keep changing, and you can't stop it. 

Talking about what makes these sing evergreen. She said, "Inn gaano mein bol bhi hai, awaaz bhi hai, music bhi hai," the combination of three factor. 

Also emphasizes that it's also the effort of the cinematographer who shot the song well, or else it would not have worked; it's a team effort. 

Further, she says, "Purane gaane mein mehnat hoti thi." And music director would fight with renowned writers to have specific words in the lyrics. 

She also says music directors don't have the ability to compose original songs. 

