Nora Fatehi- Alia Bhatt: These Bollywood Stars Don't Have Indian Citizenship 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 18, 2023
The belly dance queen in Bollywood has hit songs like Saki Saki, Dance Meri Rani, etc, do not have an Indian passport. She holds a Canadian passport.
One of the famous divas in the town is from Sri Lanka, so she holds Sri Lankan citizenship.
Recently, the actor was granted Indian citizenship, but earlier, he had Canadian citizenship.
The Barbie of Bollywood has won hearts all over the country. She holds citizenship of Hong Kong, where she was born.
Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra is from Canada. Though she has worked in India for many years, the diva has Canadian and American citizenship.
Your favorite and versatile actress of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani does not have Indian citizenship. Alia and her mother both have British nationality.