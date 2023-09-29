Television

Avneet Kaur, Ahsaas Channa To Ashi Singh: Take Hairstyle Inspiration To Style With Saree 

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 29, 2023

Tiku Weds Sheru actress slays her silver saree shine with the sleek mid-part bun with jagra hairstyle.

Avneet Kaur 

The diva looks jaw-dropping in a beautiful yellow saree, which Jannat styles with a waterfall half-secured hairstyle and accessories.

Jannat Zubair

Redefining vintage glam in a polka dot black saree with Anushka's wavy open hairstyle and oxidized jhumkas.

Anushka Sen

The actress adds sophistication to her plain green saree with the sleek, straight-open hairstyle and small earrings. 

Ahsaas Channa

Mirzapur actress slays her look in a modern pop saree with bangs and a low ponytail hairstyle. 

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Jug Jugg Jiyo diva looks classy in a tri-color saree and slip blouse design with a straight short hairstyle.

Prajakta Koli 

Be the heartthrob in a red sparkling saree with dense curls open hairstyle. 

Ashi Singh

