Avneet Kaur's Tie-dye Ruched Bodycon Avatar Scream Attention

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 03, 2023

Avneet Kaur is currently enjoying her vacation in Paris. Today she posed on the streets of Montmartre, La Maison Rose.

She wore a white and blue tie-dye strapless ruched bodycon dress. The actress rounded the cape around her neck.

Avneet's open hairstyle, glossy lips, a pair of gold earrings, and funky rectangle glasses rounded her glam. 

She posed for pictures in her killer avatar and flipped her hair. 

The actress turned filmy as she posed in front of the busy street and blue sky. 

A closeup angle flaunting her gorgeousness.

She donned black boots by Louis Vuitton. 

A wide-angle view of the street and the moody weather.

