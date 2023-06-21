Television

Ayesha Singh's Acting Journey In The Entertainment Business

By Aarti Tiwari

June 21, 2023

Ayesha Singh became a household name with her role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The diva started her journey as a model and later begged a role in Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost in 2016.

However, the famed actress was not an actor initially. She was a lawyer academically. 

She always wanted to become an actress, and so she convinced her parents for the same. 

Ayesha has also participated in several competitions and theatres. 

She has a huge fandom on her Instagram, with more than one million followers.

She is also one of the most stylish actresses in the town.

Fans love her chemistry with Neil Bhatt in the show. 

