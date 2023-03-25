Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Fame Disha Parmar Is A Desi Girl, Check!

By Aarti Tiwari
March 25, 2023
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 fame actress Disha Parmar is one of the beauties of the TV world.
She is quite desi, be it her outfit, style, gestures, or behavior.
Exuding the perfect desi girl vibe in a blue saree with gajra and her beautiful smile.
Staying true to her Culture, the diva chooses red salwar with ethnic accessories.
Never leaves a chance to embrace her Culture and tradition.
Even though wearing a western outfit, the actress is following the Punjabi chuda tradition.
Looks like a heaven beauty in a white saree with a stone blouse and earrings.
Flaunting gorgeous lehenga with classy accessories and makeup, exuding bridesmaid goals.
She chose minimal makeup and oxidized earrings to look her best.