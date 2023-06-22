Television

Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Is All Set For Her Bollywood Debut 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 22, 2023

Avika Gor is a renowned name in the Television industry. She has been away from the limelight for some time now. 

The actress began her acting journey in childhood in Balika Vadhu, and her performance got praised largely. 

Later, she impressed the audience with her versatile skills in the show Sasural Simar Ka. 

She has also entertained the audience with her participation in reality, shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra. 

And now the diva is all set to mark her Bollywood debut after a long break. 

The actress will make her debut with the 1920 Horror Of The Heart. 

Directed by Krishna Bhatt, the film is slated to release on 23rd June in theatres. 

