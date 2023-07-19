Bollywood

Bengali Beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty's Lesser Known Facts

By Aarti Tiwari

July 19, 2023

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a prominent name in Bengali film and television industry. 

She started her journey modeling career when she was still in school. 

She became a household name with the TV show Ogo Bodhu Sundari which was remade in Hindi Sasural Genda Phool.

She has also worked with the theatre group Jojok. 

She was featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the music video Orrey Man. 

Ritabhari Chakraborty tried writing with the short film Naked, starring Kalki Koechlin. 

The actress also runs an NGO, SCUD Society For Social Communication, that aims for medical camp, cultural and economic empowerment. 

 She has also worked as a philanthropist in the Ideal School For The Deaf in Kolkata. 

