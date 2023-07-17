Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty Turns Muse In Glamourous Saree

Rhea Chakraborty Turns Muse In Glamourous Saree 

By Aarti Tiwari

July 15, 2023

Instagram

Be a firecracker like Rhea Chakraborty in this shimmery gold saree. 

Instagram

We are in awe of Rhea's glam in this yellow saree draped in modern style. 

Instagram

The actress turned muse in a soft pink ruffle saree with her beautiful smile. 

Instagram

Isn't she looks the prettiest in this green tissue saree with thread work? 

Instagram

Ufff! Her charismatic look in this purple drape is irresistible.

Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty becomes a beauty in a black netted saree paired with matching gothic makeup. 

Instagram

Sonal Cable stars looked drop-dead gorgeous in a chiffon-printed saree and her beautiful smile. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story