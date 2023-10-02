Bollywood 

Bharti Singh, Debina Bonerjee, And Others Who Prove Age Is Just Number In Their Love Life

By Aarti Tiwari 

Oct 02, 2023

The comedy queen Bharti tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. She is 3 years older than him, and they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Bharti Singh

The actress married her long-time boyfriend, Mohit Sehgal, in 2016, and she is just 1 year older than him. 

Sanaya Irani 

She met Prince Narula on Bigg Boss, and after dating for years, the duo got married in 2018. And she is 7 years older than him.

Yuvika Chaudhary

This cute Jodi tied the knot in 2011 with Jay Bhanushali. Mahi is just 2 years older than him. 

Mahi Vij 

Her husband Karanvir Bohra is 3 years younger than her, and they got married in 2006 and have twin daughters. 

Teejay Sandhu 

She got married to comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is 12 years younger than her.

Kashmeira Shah 

The Bengali beauty married Gurmeet Choudhary, who is 1 year younger than her in 2011.

Debina Bonerjee

