Bharti Singh, Debina Bonerjee, And Others Who Prove Age Is Just Number In Their Love Life

Bollywood
By Aarti Tiwari
Oct 02, 2023
The comedy queen Bharti tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. She is 3 years older than him, and they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
The actress married her long-time boyfriend, Mohit Sehgal, in 2016, and she is just 1 year older than him.
She met Prince Narula on Bigg Boss, and after dating for years, the duo got married in 2018. And she is 7 years older than him.
This cute Jodi tied the knot in 2011 with Jay Bhanushali. Mahi is just 2 years older than him.
Her husband Karanvir Bohra is 3 years younger than her, and they got married in 2006 and have twin daughters.
She got married to comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is 12 years younger than her.
The Bengali beauty married Gurmeet Choudhary, who is 1 year younger than her in 2011.