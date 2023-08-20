Bhojpuri Beauty Monalisa In Her Sizzling Six-yard Style

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 20, 2023
Monalisa's sensuality in the sizzling saree is not just making hearts flutter in the North but over the country.
Her sunshine glow in the modern yellow saree makes jaws drop.
Uff Uff! Who can be bold and beautiful at the same time as Monalisa in this glittery saree?
Soaring the hotness level in the vintage style firey red saree.
In the beautiful pink chikankari saree, Monalisa has become a desi Barbie
With her stunning and bold style, Monalisa adds a glamour quotient in a multi-color pleated saree.
The diva is playing with her prettiness in the lavender saree as she flaunts her sensual figure.