Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sreejita De Creates Drama With Her Fashion Moments

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 08, 2023

Sreejita De looks like the hottest Barbie in the town, dressed in a colorful floral crop top paired with a bodycon skirt and furry pullover. 

Sparkle in purple like Sreejita in the strapless body-hugging dress with bold makeup.

Creating a statement-style file in the simple satin princess gown with minimal makeover. 

Sreejita exudes superwoman glam in a navy blue stone embellished bodycon gown and bold shoulder crown.

The actress embraces her elegance in the unique dress.

The diva walks like a queen in a floor-sweeping, netted strapless gown. 

Sreejita De creates a metallic fashion moment in a strapless rose dress. 

